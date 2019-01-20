Predators' Craig Smith: Demoted to third line

Smith fired three shots on goal but came away empty in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers, marking the sixth consecutive game he has failed to crack the scoresheet. Futhermore, he spent most of the game skating on the third line with Colton Sissons and rookie Colin Blackwell.

Now with just 25 points in 50 games, Smith is currently on pace for a 40-point season -- a pretty significant step back from last year's 51-point effort. Normally one of the NHL's streakier players, his recent bout of inconsistency has now landed him in a checking-line role, which further devalues him from a fantasy perspective. Bottom line, Smith is simply not worthy of a roster spot in most standard formats right now.