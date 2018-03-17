Predators' Craig Smith: Dishing frequently
Smith notched his second straight two-assist performance Friday in a win over the Avalanche.
The Wisconsin native bagged two apples against the Coyotes on Thursday, and he replicated the effort in this playoff-clinching victory over the Avalanche. Smith -- who is up to 21 goals and 23 assists with 11 regular-season games remaining -- is a dangerous offensive contributor given that he's equally adept at scoring and setting up goals all the same. You could certainly do worse than using Smith as a No. 3 forward in the fantasy playoffs.
