Predators' Craig Smith: Gets Preds on scoresheet

Smith scored a goal in the second period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Smith has scored in consecutive games, and also pumped six shots on goal in Saturday's contest. Smith is up to 18 tallies and 31 points in 64 games this season, as well as 182 shots on goal. He's likely to fall short of the 51 points he had last season, but the shot volume makes him a solid addition for owners in deeper formats while he's wielding a hot stick.