Predators' Craig Smith: Lands on IR

The Predators placed Smith (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Smith's transfer to the list will guarantee his absence for at least the next two games, making Monday against the Oilers the earliest he could rejoin the lineup. The team hasn't revealed the extent of his injury, nor a timeline for his return, but the loss of a 16-goal scorer up front will certainly be felt by a Predators club in the thick of the playoff race. Colton Sissons appears set to slot into the top six again Thursday in his absence.