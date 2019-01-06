Predators' Craig Smith: Leads offense in win

Smith scored two goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old has active goal (three games) and point (five games) streaks going, but this performance was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 1. Smith is up to 14 goals and 24 points through 43 games, and he seems comfortably headed for his fifth career 20-goal campaign.

