Predators' Craig Smith: Leads the way against Colorado

Smith netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

Smith has caught fire of late, scoring in three of his last four contests. After a down year in 2016-17, Smith is back up to the 20-plus goal pace we have grown accustomed to. The 28-year-old's efficiency on the power play has been the most fascinating element, as he's buried five of his seven goals this season with the man advantage. The sniper won't post huge point totals, but his reliability as a top-six goal-scorer makes him worth owning in most fantasy settings.