Predators' Craig Smith: More consistent this season

Smith snapped a three-game pointless stretch with an assist in Tuesday's overtime win over the Blues.

Now with 31 points in 54 games, Smith is on pace to crack the 40-point mark for the first time in three seasons. Historically a very streaky player, Smith has not been held off the scoresheet for more than three games at any point in the current campaign. This marks a significant improvement in his game-to-game consistency, something fantasy owners should be taking advantage of.