Predators' Craig Smith: More consistent this season
Smith snapped a three-game pointless stretch with an assist in Tuesday's overtime win over the Blues.
Now with 31 points in 54 games, Smith is on pace to crack the 40-point mark for the first time in three seasons. Historically a very streaky player, Smith has not been held off the scoresheet for more than three games at any point in the current campaign. This marks a significant improvement in his game-to-game consistency, something fantasy owners should be taking advantage of.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Struggling since mid-December•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Skating in Saturday's game•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Out Thursday•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Collects three points in win•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...