Predators' Craig Smith: Multi-point effort in loss
Smith scored his ninth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's loss to the Canucks.
Smith was credited with six shots on goal and has been producing very steadily of late. The sniper has five goals and nine points in his last 10 games and has benefited from the arrival of Kyle Turris. Smith is playing on the first power-play unit and his consistent goal-scoring of late makes him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.
