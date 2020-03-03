Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs helper in loss
Smith recorded an assist and three shots on net in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Smith had a mid-February scoring binge with six goals over five games, but he then went six straight games without a point before Monday. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native now has 29 points, 167 shots and a plus-18 rating through 65 appearances this year.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Remains locked-in offensively•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Records first hat trick of career•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores with man advantage•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Trending toward modest point totals•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Tallies on power play•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Pots pair in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.