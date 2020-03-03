Play

Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs helper in loss

Smith recorded an assist and three shots on net in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Smith had a mid-February scoring binge with six goals over five games, but he then went six straight games without a point before Monday. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native now has 29 points, 167 shots and a plus-18 rating through 65 appearances this year.

