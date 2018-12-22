Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs helper in Saturday loss
Smith recorded an assist on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Now with 18 points through 37 games, Smith remains on pace for a 40-point campaign, which would be a fairly sizable step back from last year's 51-point effort. As the Preds head into the holiday break on a four-game losing streak, the team can only look forward to the eventual return of some key players from the IR, including P.K. Subban (upper body), Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (thumb), which should only benefit Smith's production going forward.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Notches goal in loss•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores with man advantage•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Breaks scoring slump•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Adds to assist total Tuesday•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Points in two straight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...