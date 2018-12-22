Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs helper in Saturday loss

Smith recorded an assist on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Bruins.

Now with 18 points through 37 games, Smith remains on pace for a 40-point campaign, which would be a fairly sizable step back from last year's 51-point effort. As the Preds head into the holiday break on a four-game losing streak, the team can only look forward to the eventual return of some key players from the IR, including P.K. Subban (upper body), Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (thumb), which should only benefit Smith's production going forward.