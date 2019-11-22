Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs PP helper

Smith snapped a four-game pointless streak with his first power-play assist of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

With just seven points on the season, it's been a steady decline for Smith following his 51-point campaign two seasons ago. Now 30 years old, Smith is no longer the player he was -- or the one the Preds hoped he would be -- and he now spends most of his time skating on the team's third line. He is best left to the waiver wire in most standard fantasy formats.