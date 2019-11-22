Play

Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs PP helper

Smith snapped a four-game pointless streak with his first power-play assist of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

With just seven points on the season, it's been a steady decline for Smith following his 51-point campaign two seasons ago. Now 30 years old, Smith is no longer the player he was -- or the one the Preds hoped he would be -- and he now spends most of his time skating on the team's third line. He is best left to the waiver wire in most standard fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories