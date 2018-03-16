Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs two assists in victory
Smith collected a pair of assists and was a plus-3 in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
Smith has been a key contributor on the second line this season, managing 21 goals and 42 points in 67 contests. The 28-year-old is sporting a terrific plus-16 rating and is currently playing on the first power-play unit. Given Nashville's dominance this season and Smith's consistent production, the second-line winger makes for a reliable fantasy play whenever he's in action.
