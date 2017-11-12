Predators' Craig Smith: Nets fifth goal of season

Smith scored his fifth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Smith has been lighting the lamp at a decent rate, but he's stuck on just two assists this season. He's now got a new center and power-play linemate in Kyle Turris, so it'll be interesting to see what that does for his production. The former Senator has a history of making players around him better, so look for Smith to build on his seven points through 16 contests in the coming games. He's a quality goal-scorer who scores frequently enough to warrant a look in some fantasy leagues.