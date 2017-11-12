Predators' Craig Smith: Nets fifth goal of season
Smith scored his fifth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
Smith has been lighting the lamp at a decent rate, but he's stuck on just two assists this season. He's now got a new center and power-play linemate in Kyle Turris, so it'll be interesting to see what that does for his production. The former Senator has a history of making players around him better, so look for Smith to build on his seven points through 16 contests in the coming games. He's a quality goal-scorer who scores frequently enough to warrant a look in some fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scoring with regularity•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores game-winning goal against Hawks•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Notches first goal of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Three shots on goal•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: One of many exposed forwards in Nashville•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Tallies point in second straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...