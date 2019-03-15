Predators' Craig Smith: Nets game-winner
Smith scored his 19th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win win over the Kings.
The goal turned out to be the game-winner as Pekka Rinne held strong in the crease for the Predators. Smith had three shots and went plus-2 in the contest. Smith is at 32 points in 66 appearances this season, as well as 188 shots. The third-liner also sees traces of power-play time, where he has picked up seven of his points this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...