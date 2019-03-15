Predators' Craig Smith: Nets game-winner

Smith scored his 19th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win win over the Kings.

The goal turned out to be the game-winner as Pekka Rinne held strong in the crease for the Predators. Smith had three shots and went plus-2 in the contest. Smith is at 32 points in 66 appearances this season, as well as 188 shots. The third-liner also sees traces of power-play time, where he has picked up seven of his points this year.