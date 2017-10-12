Play

Predators' Craig Smith: Notches first goal of season

Smith scored his first point of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia, notching a first-period power-play goal.

While it's good to see Smith finally get on the board, the fact that he finished the game with a minus-3 rating is not particularly good news for fantasy owners in leagues that reward that particular stat category. Overall, Smith is a risky fantasy selection based on the last three seasons which have all ended with a decline in his offensive totals. Unless he suddenly gets hot and shows a consistent knack for putting points up on the board, it's best to leave him on your league's waiver wire for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories