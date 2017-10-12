Predators' Craig Smith: Notches first goal of season
Smith scored his first point of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia, notching a first-period power-play goal.
While it's good to see Smith finally get on the board, the fact that he finished the game with a minus-3 rating is not particularly good news for fantasy owners in leagues that reward that particular stat category. Overall, Smith is a risky fantasy selection based on the last three seasons which have all ended with a decline in his offensive totals. Unless he suddenly gets hot and shows a consistent knack for putting points up on the board, it's best to leave him on your league's waiver wire for the time being.
