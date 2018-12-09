Predators' Craig Smith: Notches goal in loss
Smith scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames, his fourth point in the last four games.
Despite his current mini-streak, Smith has unfortunately never been one of the game's most consistent scorers. Last season's terrific 51-point effort was preceded by a 29-point dud. He's currently on pace for something in between -- somewhere in the 40-point range. Bottom line, Smith can be useful in deeper fantasy formats if you can withstand his ups and downs, but make sure you exhaust all other options first.
