Predators' Craig Smith: Notches goal in loss

Smith scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames, his fourth point in the last four games.

Despite his current mini-streak, Smith has unfortunately never been one of the game's most consistent scorers. Last season's terrific 51-point effort was preceded by a 29-point dud. He's currently on pace for something in between -- somewhere in the 40-point range. Bottom line, Smith can be useful in deeper fantasy formats if you can withstand his ups and downs, but make sure you exhaust all other options first.

More News
Our Latest Stories