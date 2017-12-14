Predators' Craig Smith: Notches three points

Smith scored a goal and added two helpers in a 7-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Oddly, in his last four games Smith has notched two three-point outbursts. He has 20 points in 30 games this year, which is significant considering he only had 29 all of last season.

