Predators' Craig Smith: Offensive struggles continue

Smith was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight contest Saturday against the Stars, giving him just six points through 16 games.

Smith exploded for 51 points last season, just shy of the career-high 52 which he set back in 2013. However, he has now reverted back to his previous form with another disappointing campaign. Despite his top-six role in the Preds' lineup, Smith is currently on pace for just 30 points this season, which will no doubt have owners pulling their hair out. Smith remains a high-risk selection in the fantasy realm, as you never know what kind of season he's going to have.