Predators' Craig Smith: Offensive struggles continue
Smith was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight contest Saturday against the Stars, giving him just six points through 16 games.
Smith exploded for 51 points last season, just shy of the career-high 52 which he set back in 2013. However, he has now reverted back to his previous form with another disappointing campaign. Despite his top-six role in the Preds' lineup, Smith is currently on pace for just 30 points this season, which will no doubt have owners pulling their hair out. Smith remains a high-risk selection in the fantasy realm, as you never know what kind of season he's going to have.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Adds to assist total Tuesday•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Points in two straight games•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Three points in OT win•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Revives career in 2017-18•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Assists OT winner•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Pots two goals in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...