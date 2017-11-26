Predators' Craig Smith: On pace to crack 40-point plateau

Smith scored his eighth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes, giving him 10 points in his last 14 games.

Don't look now, but Smith is currently on pace for a 42-point campaign after disappointing fantasy owners the previous two seasons with 29 and 37 points, respectively. Consistency has never been a hallmark of Smith's game, but he's showing at ton of it this year, currently on the second line with Kevin Fiala and the recently-acquired Kyle Turris. Smith's fantasy value has taken a serious jump over the past few weeks -- go see if he is available on your league's waiver wire.