Predators' Craig Smith: Opens scoring in win

Smith scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

Smith lagged slightly behind an offensive rush where he received a pass from Kevin Fiala and rifled one past an over-committed Michal Neuvirth. It was Smith's fourth point in the last five games and 11th goal of the season. He's on pace for the fifth 20-goal season of his eight-year career.

