Predators' Craig Smith: Out Thursday

Smith (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Hurricanes.

The severity of Smith's lower-body ailment remains unclear, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's match in Dallas for his next chance to taste game action. It's a big loss for the Predators, as he's been excellent lately, notching one goal and five points in his last four games. Scott Hartnell will skate in Smith's spot on Nashville's second line against Carolina.