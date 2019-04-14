Predators' Craig Smith: Plays overtime hero

Smith scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday in Game 2's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Smith scored off a bouncing puck inside the left circle after a shot hit Stars' defender Roman Polak. He came into the postseason with four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five regular-season games, and it looks like Smith is still on the same warm streak.

