Predators' Craig Smith: Plays overtime hero
Smith scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday in Game 2's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Smith scored off a bouncing puck inside the left circle after a shot hit Stars' defender Roman Polak. He came into the postseason with four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five regular-season games, and it looks like Smith is still on the same warm streak.
