Predators' Craig Smith: Points in two straight games

Smith notched his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Last season, the "SmUrF" line of Smith, Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala were one of the most productive second lines in the NHL, combining for 61 goals and 80 assists. Although Fiala is off to a slow start this season and currently skating on the fourth line, Smith and Turris continue to skate together and have four points between them after two games. Given his prominent spot in the Preds' lineup, Smith is a strong bet to challenge the 51 points he posted last year. Needless to say, he should be in your lineups whenever he takes to the ice.