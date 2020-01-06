Predators' Craig Smith: Pots pair in shootout loss

Smith scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Smith is enjoying the Predators' trip through California -- he's posted four points in two games versus the Kings and the Ducks. The 30-year-old now has 20 points (10 goals, 10 helpers) through 41 games this season. That includes a run of 11 points in his last nine games for the winger.