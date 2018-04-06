Predators' Craig Smith: Pots two goals in Thursday win
Smith recorded two goals, a power-play point and five shots during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.
The markers give Smith a new career-high in goals with 25 as he hit the 50-point threshold for the second time in his career. The 28-year-old winger is meshing well with Kyle Turris on the second line and could be a sneaky play to consider in daily formats as the season winds down given that he has four goals and six points in his last five games.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Inching closer to 50-point plateau•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Dishing frequently•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs two assists in victory•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Sitting out again•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Will take night off•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...