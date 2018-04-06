Predators' Craig Smith: Pots two goals in Thursday win

Smith recorded two goals, a power-play point and five shots during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

The markers give Smith a new career-high in goals with 25 as he hit the 50-point threshold for the second time in his career. The 28-year-old winger is meshing well with Kyle Turris on the second line and could be a sneaky play to consider in daily formats as the season winds down given that he has four goals and six points in his last five games.