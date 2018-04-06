Predators' Craig Smith: Pots two goals in Thursday's win

Smith recorded two goals -- one on the power play -- to go with five shots during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

The markers give the 28-year-old winger a new career high in goals with 25, and he's also hit the 50-point threshold for the second time in his career. Smith is meshing well with Kyle Turris on the second line and could be a sneaky play to consider in daily formats as the season winds down given that he has four goals and six points in his last five games.

