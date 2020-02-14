Predators' Craig Smith: Records first hat trick of career

Smith scored three goals during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

What a night for the 30-year-old veteran, as Smith managed to light the lamp three times and needed only two periods to do so. Whatever he's doing has been working, because Smith has now scored five goals in three games and is up to 27 points in 56 games in 2019-20. These types of nights won't come around very often, but Smith is still considered a reliable fantasy asset and has been particularly valuable as of late.