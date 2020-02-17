Predators' Craig Smith: Remains locked in offensively

Smith scored a goal on a pair of shots in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Sunday.

Smith swiped home a Rocco Grimaldi rebound to open the scoring just under eight minutes into the second period. The 30-year-old has found the net six times in his last five games, shooting a ridiculous 60 percent in that stretch. Smith's 17 goals and 28 points in 58 games more or less put him right in line to match last season's 21-goal, 38-point output. His fantasy owners have also been rewarded with a career-high plus-21 rating.