Predators' Craig Smith: Removed from injured reserve
Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday in Minnesota, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Smith missed the last six games with his lower-body injury, last playing in mid-February. He's expected to suit up Sunday and skate alongside Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...