Predators' Craig Smith: Revives career in 2017-18

Smith recorded 51 points in 79 games in 2017-18, including a career-high 14 points on the power play.

After three consecutive seasons of declining offensive totals, Smith took a major step forward this year, falling just one point shy of the career-best 52 points he posted back in 2013-14. A huge part of Smith's success this season was the chemistry he enjoyed with Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala on the team's second line, so there's a good chance coach Peter Laviolette will look to stick with that same line combination next season. Don't overlook the 28-year-old Smith at the draft table come October.