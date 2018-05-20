Predators' Craig Smith: Revives career in 2017-18
Smith recorded 51 points in 79 games in 2017-18, including a career-high 14 points on the power play.
After three consecutive seasons of declining offensive totals, Smith took a major step forward this year, falling just one point shy of the career-best 52 points he posted back in 2013-14. A huge part of Smith's success this season was the chemistry he enjoyed with Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala on the team's second line, so there's a good chance coach Peter Laviolette will look to stick with that same line combination next season. Don't overlook the 28-year-old Smith at the draft table come October.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Assists OT winner•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Pots two goals in Thursday's win•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Inching closer to 50-point plateau•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Dishing frequently•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs two assists in victory•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...