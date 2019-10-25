Predators' Craig Smith: Scores first goal of season

Smith scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Smith's goal came at the 6:58 mark of the third period and was the veteran forward's first twine tickler of the 2019-20 campaign. Smith's struggles in the early stages of the season have seen him move down in the lineup, a development that undeniably hurts his fantasy prospects. Until he rediscovers the form he had back in 2017-18, the year he finished with a career-high 51 points, Smith should remain on the outside looking in as far as fantasy lineups go.