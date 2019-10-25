Predators' Craig Smith: Scores first goal of season
Smith scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.
Smith's goal came at the 6:58 mark of the third period and was the veteran forward's first twine tickler of the 2019-20 campaign. Smith's struggles in the early stages of the season have seen him move down in the lineup, a development that undeniably hurts his fantasy prospects. Until he rediscovers the form he had back in 2017-18, the year he finished with a career-high 51 points, Smith should remain on the outside looking in as far as fantasy lineups go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.