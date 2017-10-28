Predators' Craig Smith: Scores game-winning goal against Hawks
Smith registered a power-play goal, three shots and three hits through 11:36 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.
The veteran winger notched three consecutive 20-goal campaigns before dipping to just 12 tallies last season, and he's recorded only two goals and an assist through the first 10 games of 2017-18. Smith is skating down the depth chart of late, and while his power-play time is up (2:24 per game), he's probably going to struggle to move the fantasy needle in most settings. Still, if he lands in a top-six role for a stretch, he'll offer fleeting value.
