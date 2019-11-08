Predators' Craig Smith: Scores second goal of year
Smith scored a goal on two shots in a 9-4 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
It was only the second goal of the season for the veteran Smith, whose only other tally came Oct. 24 against Minnesota. It's a frustrating start to the season for the 30-year-old, who eclipsed 20 goals in five of the previous six seasons. His track record is too consistent and his supporting cast too talented for him not to get it going sooner than later. Keep an eye on him in case he gets hot.
