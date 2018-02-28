Predators' Craig Smith: Scores twice in Tuesday's win

Smith scored two goals on four shots with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

The pair of tallies extended his point streak to eight games, and Smith has now reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career. The 28-year-old should have no trouble topping his career high of 24 set in 2013-14, and if he stays hot he should break his personal best of 52 points as well, also from that season.

