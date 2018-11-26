Predators' Craig Smith: Scores with man advantage

Smith scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

After a couple of years of declining production, Smith really turned things around last season by cracking the 50-point plateau for just the second time in his career. However, he's taken a bit of a step backward this year. Now sitting with just 11 points through 24 games, he'll be lucky to hit the 40-point mark given his current pace. Part of the problem is, Kyle Turris -- his regular centerman who was instrumental in helping turn his career around last season -- is now on the IR with an upper-body injury. This does not bode well for Smith's future production.