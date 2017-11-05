Predators' Craig Smith: Scoring with regularity
Smith scored a goal for the third time in the past five games Saturday against the Kings.
Smith started the season slowly with just two points in his first nine games, but he's finally starting to show some consistency. He skated most of Saturday's game on a line with Filip Forsberg, which should help his numbers if the assignment sticks. Put him in your lineup and enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.
