Predators' Craig Smith: Scratched on Tuesday
Smith (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Smith missed the last two skates, but he participated in warmups ahead of Tuesday's game and appeared to be fine. However, he it was revealed he has a lower-body injury and will sit out. He'll look to get healthy for Thursday's contest versus the Avalanche. Frederick Gaudreau will take Smith's place in the lineup.
