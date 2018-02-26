Predators' Craig Smith: Showing improved consistency this season

Smith extended his point streak to seven games with an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Smith's career received a real shot in the arm this season when the Preds acquired Kyle Turris from the Senators. Prior to the trade, Smith had gotten off to a very sluggish start with just five points in his first 15 games. However, ever since Turris and Smith became linemates in early November, Smith has recorded 32 points in 45 games, putting him on pace for a 50-point campaign -- something he hasn't done in three seasons. Fantasy owners who were patient during Smith's slow start are being rewarded now. Enjoy his continued success.