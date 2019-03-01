Predators' Craig Smith: Skates with team
Smith (lower body) participated in Friday's game-day skate, but won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Smith appears to be trending in the right direction, but remains on the shelf for the time being. The fact that he is traveling with the team bodes well for a return in the near term, though the team hasn't provided any updates on his timeline. Given al the recent additions to the Preds lineup, it's unclear where the Madison, Wisconsin native will slot in, as it could be anywhere from the first to fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...