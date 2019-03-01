Predators' Craig Smith: Skates with team

Smith (lower body) participated in Friday's game-day skate, but won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Smith appears to be trending in the right direction, but remains on the shelf for the time being. The fact that he is traveling with the team bodes well for a return in the near term, though the team hasn't provided any updates on his timeline. Given al the recent additions to the Preds lineup, it's unclear where the Madison, Wisconsin native will slot in, as it could be anywhere from the first to fourth line.