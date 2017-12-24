Predators' Craig Smith: Skating in Saturday's game
Smith (lower body) will play Saturday against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Smith missed Thursday's game due to this lower-body issue, but it won't keep him out any longer. The 28-year-old winger continues to shine this season, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists through 33 games this season, with eight of those points coming with the man advantage.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Out Thursday•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Collects three points in win•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: On pace to crack 40-point plateau•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Leads way against Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...