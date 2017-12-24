Predators' Craig Smith: Skating in Saturday's game

Smith (lower body) will play Saturday against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Smith missed Thursday's game due to this lower-body issue, but it won't keep him out any longer. The 28-year-old winger continues to shine this season, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists through 33 games this season, with eight of those points coming with the man advantage.

