Predators' Craig Smith: Slated to return Tuesday
Smith (rest) rejoined the lines during practice Tuesday and is projected to play against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Vingan notes that Kyle Turris was the odd man out of the lines Tuesday, slotting Smith to return and Turris to serve as the scratch for a night of rest. Smith skated alongside Kevin Fiala and Mike Fisher during the morning skate and should start there against the Stars. He should also retake his spot on the power play and can be deployed normally in fantasy lineups with some fresh legs under him.
