Predators' Craig Smith: Still on IR
Smith (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve ahead of Monday's home game against the Oilers, per the NHL's official media site.
The Predators acquired do-it-all winger Wayne Simmonds as well as established point producer Mikael Granlund before Monday's deadline, which threatens to cut into Smith's playing time once he returns to action. He's already missed three straight games.
