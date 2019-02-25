Predators' Craig Smith: Still on IR

Smith (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve ahead of Monday's home game against the Oilers, per the NHL's official media site.

The Predators acquired do-it-all winger Wayne Simmonds as well as established point producer Mikael Granlund before Monday's deadline, which threatens to cut into Smith's playing time once he returns to action. He's already missed three straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories