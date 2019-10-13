Predators' Craig Smith: Struggling on fourth line
Smith posted his fourth straight game without a point Saturday against the Kings.
After recording an assist in the season opener, Smith has been very quiet in the last few games. Once a top-six option for the Preds, he has been skating on the fourth line recently with Kyle Turris and Daniel Carr. Last season, Smith took a major step back scoring-wise with just 38 points following a 51-point effort the season before. Expect his numbers to fall even further if his role as a checking-line grinder continues.
