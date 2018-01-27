Play

Predators' Craig Smith: Struggling since mid-December

Smith entered the All-Star break with just four points in his last 13 games.

Smith had been enjoying a very good start to the season with 22 points in his first 33 games. However, ever since sitting out a game against the Hurricanes on Dec. 19 due to a lower-body injury, the 28-year-old winger has really been struggling offensively, which leads us to wonder whether he's still suffering the effects of the injury from that one-game absence. The good news is, the Preds don't play again until Tuesday (at home against the Blackhawks), so hopefully a few days of extra rest will do Smith some good. Monitor his return to the ice carefully, and don't be afraid to sit him if his offensive struggles continue.

