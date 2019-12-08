Predators' Craig Smith: Supplies helper in win
Smith collected an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Smith had the secondary assist on a Dante Fabbro goal in the first period. The winger will take the points where he can get them -- Smith has just two goals and six assists through 28 appearances this season. The helper snapped a six-game pointless run for the Wisconsin native. He hasn't finished lower than 29 points in a non-lockout campaign, but that run of solid middle-six production is in serious danger given the 30-year-old's slow start to 2019-20.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Zero scoring touch this season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Nabs PP helper•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores second goal of year•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Chips in with two assists•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores first goal of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Struggling on fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.