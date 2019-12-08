Predators' Craig Smith: Supplies helper in win

Smith collected an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Smith had the secondary assist on a Dante Fabbro goal in the first period. The winger will take the points where he can get them -- Smith has just two goals and six assists through 28 appearances this season. The helper snapped a six-game pointless run for the Wisconsin native. He hasn't finished lower than 29 points in a non-lockout campaign, but that run of solid middle-six production is in serious danger given the 30-year-old's slow start to 2019-20.