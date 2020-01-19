Predators' Craig Smith: Tallies on power play

Smith scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Smith's third-period marker was a little fluky, as it bounced off Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark before crossing the goal line. It was a much-needed tally for Smith, who had gone without a point in his last five games. He's now at 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers), 125 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating through 47 contests. He'll need to show head coach John Hynes a little more consistency before moving off the fourth line, though.