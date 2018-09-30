Predators' Craig Smith: Three points in OT win

Smith netted two goals, adding an assist in Nashville's 5-4 overtime win Sunday over the Hurricanes.

Smith has 20-plus goals in four of the last five seasons, having most recently tallied 25 snipes in 2017-18. The 29-year-old was buzzing in this one, playing just under 20 minutes and registering 11 shots-on-goal in the process. Three-point nights are somewhat rare but every so often Smith will give owners reason for excessive celebration.