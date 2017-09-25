Predators' Craig Smith: Three shots on goal

Smith put three shots on goal for Nashville in their 5-3 preseason victory over Columbus on Sunday.

The Wisconsin native was held off of the scoreboard but still had a strong night, throwing three shots on goal while winning 50 percent of his faceoffs. Smith skated on the second line with Kevin Fiala and Nick Bonino, and was on the second power play unit as well. After having a career low 29 points last season, Smith has the tools to bounce back to the 40-point range -- a consistent role on the second power play would go a long way towards helping his cause.