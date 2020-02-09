Predators' Craig Smith: Trending toward modest point totals
Smith opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season Saturday in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Now with 23 points through 54 games, Smith is on pace for something resembling the 38 points he posted last season. Unfortunately for most owners, 35-40 point forwards are a dime a dozen in fantasy, so there's little value in holding on to him outside of very deep leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Tallies on power play•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Pots pair in shootout loss•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Delivers two-point outing•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Best performance of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Supplies helper in win•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Zero scoring touch this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.