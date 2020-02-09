Play

Predators' Craig Smith: Trending toward modest point totals

Smith opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season Saturday in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Now with 23 points through 54 games, Smith is on pace for something resembling the 38 points he posted last season. Unfortunately for most owners, 35-40 point forwards are a dime a dozen in fantasy, so there's little value in holding on to him outside of very deep leagues.

