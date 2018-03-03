Predators' Craig Smith: Will take night off
Smith won't play Friday against the Canucks for rest purposes, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Smith has 20 goals and 19 assists through 62 games, so the Preds want to preserve his health as they have their eyes on another extended playoff run this season. He'll leave a vacancy in the top six and on the power play, but veteran Mike Fisher will make his Preds debut in his place. Smith should be expected to slot in Sunday against the Avalanche.
